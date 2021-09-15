Delhi Lt Guv reviews progress of eco-park coming up at closed Badarpur Thermal Power Plant

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the eco-park coming up at the closed Badarpur Thermal Power Plant and asked officials to implement the project according to the laid down timeline.

He also asked the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority to facilitate coordination between the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and other agencies for the timely completion of the project, officials said.

Baijal tweeted that during the review meeting, the NTPC presented activity-wise timelines for the project along with the physical progress of the work.

Conceptualized in 2017 by the lieutenant governor, after a visit to the ash dyke of the NTPC plant in Badarpur, work began on the eco-park project in 2019 after the permanent closure of the thermal power plant.

There will be a periphery jungle, jungle safari, zoo, golf course, water bodies, flora and fauna, boating facilities at the eco-park. The park will help in reviving the local ecology and reduce air and noise pollution in the larger surrounding, the officials said.

Once completed, the project, spread over 885 acres, is expected to bring about an ''unprecedented'' change in the capital's landscape and it has the capacity of serving as a rejuvenating getaway destination for Delhiites, they said.

