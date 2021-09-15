Blast outside BJP leader's house in Haldwani

A blast took place outside the residence of a BJP leader in Haldwani late on Tuesday night triggering a scare in the area.

The blast occurred around 12 am outside the residence of BJP's Nainital district president Pradeep Bisht in Harinagar area of Haldwani, Nainital District Magistrate D S Garbiyal said on Wednesday.

Luckily, no one was wounded in the blast, the DM said.

However, the ground floor of the building suffered damages with its window and door pans shattered, he said. The blast was so powerful that it was heard in the entire locality forcing people to run out of their homes.

The source of the blast could not be determined, Garbiyal said adding it can be ascertained only after a forensic examination of the spot.