Left Menu

Mitsogo Inc eyes to hire 250 employees; sets up office in Chennai

Leading security solutions provider Mitsogo Inc has planned to recruit 250 new people, as it expanded its footprint by setting up a new office in the city, the company said on Wednesday.The company currently has an office in Cochin, Kerala and employs over 250 people in that facility, a press release said here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:29 IST
Mitsogo Inc eyes to hire 250 employees; sets up office in Chennai
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@mitsogo)
  • Country:
  • India

Leading security solutions provider Mitsogo Inc has planned to recruit 250 new people, as it expanded its footprint by setting up a new office in the city, the company said on Wednesday.

The company currently has an office in Cochin, Kerala and employs over 250 people in that facility, a press release said here. The Chennai office would be the second and the firm plans to hire 250 freshers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over the next few months.

The Chennai unit is expected to have about 300 employees over the next few months. The company grew 33 per cent in terms of headcount and recorded a 200 per cent hike in revenues over the last few years.

''We have seen tremendous growth in the past few years. With India being a powerhouse of talent, we are happy to invest further in homegrown resources,'' company CEO Apu Pavithran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021