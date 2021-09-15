Sri Lanka occupies central place in India's Neighbourhood First policy: FS
Sri Lanka occupies a central place in Indias Neighbourhood First policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday after meeting the Island nations High Commissioner-designate Milinda Moragoda.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ways to further strengthen close ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.
Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday after meeting the Island nation's High Commissioner-designate Milinda Moragoda.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ways to further strengthen close ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting. ''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla extended a warm welcome to High Commissioner-desig. of Sri Lanka H.E. @MilindaMoragoda. Good discussion on ways to further strengthen our close ties with Sri Lanka, which occupies a central place in India's #NeighbourhoodFirst policy,'' Bagchi tweeted.
