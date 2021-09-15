Left Menu

Sri Lanka occupies central place in India's Neighbourhood First policy: FS

Sri Lanka occupies a central place in Indias Neighbourhood First policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday after meeting the Island nations High Commissioner-designate Milinda Moragoda.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ways to further strengthen close ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:12 IST
Sri Lanka occupies central place in India's Neighbourhood First policy: FS
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday after meeting the Island nation's High Commissioner-designate Milinda Moragoda.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ways to further strengthen close ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting. ''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla extended a warm welcome to High Commissioner-desig. of Sri Lanka H.E. @MilindaMoragoda. Good discussion on ways to further strengthen our close ties with Sri Lanka, which occupies a central place in India's #NeighbourhoodFirst policy,'' Bagchi tweeted.

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021