COVID-19: India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses milestone of 76 cr

India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 76 crores on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 76 crores on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health informed. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 76 Crore landmark milestone (76,49,36,158) today," the ministry's press release stated.

The ministry also informed that over 57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, of which 32,23,502 were administered as the first dose, while 24,86,878 were administered as the second dose of COVID-19. "More than 57 lakh (57,10,380) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

