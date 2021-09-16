Left Menu

TMC leader Sheikh Sufian summoned by CBI in post-poll violence case in WB

Trinamool Congress leader and election agent for assembly poll to Nandigram seat, Sheikh Sufian has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, in connection with the case of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress leader and election agent for assembly poll to Nandigram seat, Sheikh Sufian has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, in connection with the case of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The sources on Wednesday informed, "TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election agent in Nandigram Sheikh Sufian summoned by CBI tomorrow over post poll violence issue."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on September 13 said it will on September 20 hear a plea of the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into violence in heinous cases of murder and rape following the assembly elections in West Bengal. A Bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran adjourned the matter for coming Monday and sought a complete chart of members of the inquiry committee.

Several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed before the High Court calling for an investigation into the violence. The pleas said that hundreds had been subjected to assault, made to flee their houses, and that property was destroyed in the days following the announcement of results of the Bengal polls.

The results of assembly polls in Bengal were declared on May 2. Violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing many people and triggering an alleged exodus. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

