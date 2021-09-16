Left Menu

Maha boat accident: 7 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 10; 1 person still missing

Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday, and with the police and disaster management cell rescue teams tracing seven more bodies the toll has now gone up to 10, an official on Thursday said, adding that an 11-year-old girl is still missing.

16-09-2021
Rescue teams on Thursday recovered seven more bodies of victims who were on a boat which capsized in the Wardha river in Maharashtra's Amaravati district two days back, taking the toll in the incident to 10, police said. There were total 13 people on the boat and after it capsized on Tuesday, two of its occupants swam to safety, police earlier said. Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday, and with the police and disaster management cell rescue teams tracing seven more bodies the toll has now gone up to 10, an official on Thursday said, adding that an 11-year-old girl is still missing. The deceased included seven females and three males, he said.

Among the dead were three children - two girls, aged two and 13, and an eight-year-old boy, the official said. The incident had taken place in Warud tehsil under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station limits of Amravati, located over 600 km from Mumbai, when 12 members of some families from Gadegaon village along with the boatman were on way to a temple after visiting a waterfall nearby, an official earlier said Police had said it appeared that the boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants.

