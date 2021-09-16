Left Menu

Odisha Anganwadi worker arrested over Rs 2.9-crore disproportionate assets

She owns seven buildings, 14 plots, including 10 in Bhubaneswar, one four-wheeler and gold ornaments worth over Rs 6.36 lakh, according to the release.Mathans income, expenditure and assets were calculated and she was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.96 crore, constituting 494 per cent of her known sources of income, the Vigilance said.A case was registered against the woman and her husband under the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act and Mathan has been arrested.

The Vigilance Directorate has arrested an Anganwadi worker in Odisha for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.96 crore.

The properties of Kabita Mathan, who works at Koradakanta Anganwadi Centre in Bhubaneswar, were raided following allegations that she possessed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income, the directorate said in a release on Wednesday.

Searches were conducted at six places in Khurda, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts by vigilance teams, comprising 10 deputy superintendents of police, five inspectors, and other staff, it said.

Movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 4 crore have been unearthed during the house searches. She owns seven buildings, 14 plots, including 10 in Bhubaneswar, one four-wheeler, and gold ornaments worth over Rs 6.36 lakh, according to the release.

Mathan's income, expenditure, and assets were calculated and she was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.96 crore, constituting 494 percent of her known sources of income, the Vigilance said.

A case was registered against the woman and her husband under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and Mathan has been arrested. She was produced before a vigilance court in Bhubaneswar, which remanded her to 14-day judicial custody, it added.

