Culture ministry announces e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi

The Ministry of Culture is organizing an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Thursday.

The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir among others.

Interested parties can participate in the e-Auction through the website: pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7, 2021.

Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga, it said.

