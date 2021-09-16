Culture ministry announces e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Culture is organizing an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Thursday.
The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians and a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir among others.
Interested parties can participate in the e-Auction through the website: pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7, 2021.
''Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organizing e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksha Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others,'' the ministry said in a statement.
Proceeds from the e-auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to host Paralympians on their return: Sports Minister
Sports Minister felicitates triumphant paralympians, hopes for better show in 2024
Haryana to hold felicitation ceremony for paralympians
India's history-making Paralympians return to rousing reception
Sports Minister felicitates triumphant Paralympians, hopes for better show in 2024