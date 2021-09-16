Germany averted possible attack on synagogue, minister says

German police averted a possible Islamist attack on a synagogue on Wednesday and a 16-year-old Syrian youth was among four arrested in connection with the threat, the regional interior minister said on Thursday.

"We received a very serious and concrete tip that an attack on the synagogue could take place during Yom Kippur," Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia told a news conference.

