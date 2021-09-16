Left Menu

President Kovind reaches Himachal to grace special session of Legislative Assembly on Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind reached Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to grace the special session of the state legislative assembly on Friday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:59 IST
Governor of Himachal Pradesh Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur receiving President Kovind on his arrival at Shimla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind reached Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to grace the special session of the state legislative assembly on Friday. Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received President Kovind on his arrival at Shimla, informed account of Rashtrapati Bhavan by a tweet.

As per an official release, on September 17, the President will grace and address the special session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly being organised on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Statehood. Later, on September 18, the President will grace the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service Officer Trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla. (ANI)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

