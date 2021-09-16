President Kovind reaches Himachal to grace special session of Legislative Assembly on Friday
President Ram Nath Kovind reached Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to grace the special session of the state legislative assembly on Friday.
President Ram Nath Kovind reached Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to grace the special session of the state legislative assembly on Friday. Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received President Kovind on his arrival at Shimla, informed account of Rashtrapati Bhavan by a tweet.
As per an official release, on September 17, the President will grace and address the special session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly being organised on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Statehood. Later, on September 18, the President will grace the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service Officer Trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla. (ANI)
