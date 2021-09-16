Left Menu

Maha: Woman kills six-year-old son with paramour's help; held

The police have arrested the boys mother Sheetal Vinod Ughde 21, a resident of Dawargaon village in Ambad tehsil, her lover Navnath Jagdhane 22 and Ganesh Rokde, both residents of Paithan in Aurangabad district, an official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:33 IST
Maha: Woman kills six-year-old son with paramour's help; held
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his mother and her paramour, who dumped the body in a sugarcane field at Ambad in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Thursday. The police have arrested the boy's mother Sheetal Vinod Ughde (21), a resident of Dawargaon village in Ambad tehsil, her lover Navnath Jagdhane (22) and Ganesh Rokde, both residents of Paithan in Aurangabad district, an official said. According to the police, Ughde had on Tuesday lodged a missing person’s report claiming that her son Aditya had gone missing after she left him in the care of a man at a hospital when she went to buy medicines.

The police subsequently found the boy's body in a sugarcane field, the official said. However, during the probe, Ughde started giving evasive replies and on examining her mobile phone, the police found that she had been frequently calling Jagdhane, whose location was traced to Paithan, sub-inspector Sugarive Chate said. On interrogation, Jagdhane confessed that he had killed the boy along with his accomplice Rokde and dumped the body, the official said.

Ughde was having an extra-marital affair with Jagdhane and felt that her son was an obstacle and conspired to kill him, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the trio, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021