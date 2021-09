Practice yoga at least 5 minutes a day, says minister Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday appealed to people to spend at least five minutes every day practicing yoga for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Inaugurating a yoga demonstration-cum-ayush exhibition here, Sonowal said youths should take a keen interest in the practice as it plays a vital role in changing the lives.

''I appeal to everyone to spend at least five minutes every day on practicing yoga as it yields quick and effective results,'' he said.

The Union minister of Ports, Shipping Waterways and Ayush said that a good public healthcare system through the intervention of innovative and traditional practices is the Modi government's top priority.

He said institutions of ayush are being strengthened at the grassroots level and every possible step shall be taken in this regard.

Sonowal said the Ayush Ministry is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for giving people a happy and healthy life.

Underlining the need for unity in diversity for a strong nation, he said the ambitious 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav' initiative is a unifying factor where all sections of the society converge and excel.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir has a special identity in the country, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a good dream for the development of the union territory and the central government has been working on various flagship programmes aimed to develop the socio-economic status of the people in the region.

The minister also presided over a seminar titled ''AYUSH Intervention with Special Focus on AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres for Development of Modern Kashmir''.

Later, the minister inaugurated a local cricket tournament titled ''Big Bash Tournament Cup'' at Showkat Ali Stadium, organised by the Baramulla Cricket Forum in collaboration with the district administration.

He termed sports as a viable platform for channelising the potential of the youth besides keeping them away from wrong pursuits like drug addiction and anti-social activities.

Sonowal said several novel measures are being taken as part of the youth engagement programme which aims to empower them and direct them towards productive pursuits.

He appreciated the efforts of the local administration for organising such sports events and assured every support on the part of the Union government.

