Bihar to administer 30 lakh Covid vaccine doses on PM Modi's birthday tomorrow

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:37 IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar government announced that it will administer 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Speaking to ANI, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Health Department to conduct a special vaccination drive across the state tomorrow, on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. So, State Health Department has decided to administer 30 Lakh vaccine doses on September 17".

"Around 14,500 centres have been selected across the state where 50,000 healthcare workers will be stationed. The CM will also be present at a centre in Kankarbagh, Patna. We aim to administer 4.5 crore doses of vaccine by the end of this month," added Pandey. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said that the party is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on PM Modi Birthday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 77 crore landmark milestone (77,17,36,406) today. (ANI)

