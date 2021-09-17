Left Menu

U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 00:30 IST
U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China
The White House on Thursday defended the U.S. decision to provide Australia with advanced technology for nuclear-powered submarines, rejecting criticism from both China and France over the deal.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the agreement announced on Wednesday is not aimed at China, although the United States has mounting concerns about Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We do not seek conflict with China," she told reporters.

