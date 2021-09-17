Dutch PM Rutte to invite Britain to join defence deal with EU -The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be offered a defence and security co-operation deal with the European Union during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Downing Street on Friday, the Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic source.

"Since Brexit, not enough European leaders have been in touch with Johnson. It is important to look at the geopolitics without being divided and there is a need to work with the UK," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)