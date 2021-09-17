U.S. State Department approves potential $500 million Saudi maintenance deal
- The U.S. State Department has approved a potential agreement covering up to $500 million in military support services for Saudi Arabia, and has sent the agreement to Congress for review, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
- Country:
- United States
- The U.S. State Department has approved a potential agreement covering up to $500 million in military support services for Saudi Arabia, and has sent the agreement to Congress for review, the Pentagon said on Thursday. It was the first major defense agreement for Saudi Arabia sent to Congress since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20. It comes after criticism of U.S. ties to the kingdom over its human rights record and involvement in the civil war in Yemen.
The package would provide continued maintenance support services for a wide range of helicopters, including a future fleet of CH-47D Chinook helicopters. The announcement said the vendor was not yet known. "This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East," the State Department said in a statement.
ALSO READ
Fighting in Yemen's central Province kills 28 in one day
No evidence to verify whether Pakistan brought in fighters to support Taliban in Afghanistan: Pentagon
Yemen's Houthi group says it has attacked Aramco facilities
Pak intelligence chief's visit to Kabul affirms Taliban is ISI's 'puppet': Ex-Pentagon official
Hungry Yemenis eyeing fish catch blame exports for prohibitive prices