Inter-state drug smuggler held in Ghaziabad: Police

An inter-state drug smuggler was arrested by the Ghaziabad police after he was found in the possession of 57 kg of ‘ganja’, police said on Sunday.

Ghaziabad’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said accused Gayyum, a native of Harrah Khiwai village in the Meerut district, was arrested at a police check post in Loni town of Ghaziabad where his car Honda Civic was intercepted for routine checking.

On checking the car, the police team recovered 57 kg of ganja from inside the vehicle, said Raja, adding that the drug was found concealed in a box fabricated between rear bumpers and dickey.

On interrogation, he confessed that he had brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to sell it in the NCR cities, the SP said, adding he also confessed that he was engaged in smuggling various psychotropic substances for many years and was earning a hefty income from his illegal trade.

Both car and the drug was seized by the police and he was booked under the BNDPS Act, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)