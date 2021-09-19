RSS chief junks allegation of Swayam Sevaks interfering with administration

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday junked the allegations of Sangh Swayam Sevaks interfering with administration saying that meeting political leaders or discussing various issues with them does not amount to ''participation in power''. He asserted that this allegation is the creation of media.

“The participation of the Sangh in power is misleading and of the media origin,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying during a dialogue with intellectuals in Udaipur.

He said if RSS Swayam Sevaks meet political leaders to discuss various issues with them, it should not be seen as participation in power.

“Other governments including those of communists have also been taking cooperation of Sangh volunteers in many works,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying in an RSS release.

Bhagwat made the observations while addressing an intellectuals' conference and responding to their queries.

Bhagwat said the Sangh Swayam Sevaks work with the objective of nation-building through the character building of people.

Referring to the Sangh founder K B Hedgewar, Bhagwat said he used to say that the organisation of Hindu society can solve all problems of the country. “The Hindu ideology is that of peace and truth. We are not Hindus, such a campaign is being run with the aim of weakening the country and society. Where the Hindu population has decreased, problems have arisen,” he said. Bhagwat said the selfless service of Sangh volunteers during the Covid pandemic is an example of Hindutva.

The Sangh does not hanker for any praise or name, he said, adding the word 'Hindu' was publicly avoided till the 80s and the Sangh worked in such adverse situations.

“Sangh is an organisation of credible and trustworthy people of the society whose words and deeds do not differ,” he asserted. In response to a question on RSS workers' plight in Kerala and West Bengal, he said what the society suffers from, the Swayam Sevaks too suffer from.

He said the volunteers, however, are not going to panic and run away. On the question of discrimination-free society and reservation, Bhagwat said ''in the Sangh’s Shahkas, people are taught to be non-discriminatory. We are Hindus, this is what is taught in Sakhas”.

“Therefore, there is no atmosphere of such discrimination in the Sangh. The volunteer tries to implement this ideal in personal life as well,” he said.

He said the Sangh’s purpose is to organise the entire Hindu society.

Bhagwat said “the Sangh should be understood from within, not from outside”.

“The Sangh is doing good work in the interest of the country, society and religion,” he said.

