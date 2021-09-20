PM Modi's mission is to turn J-K into 'power surplus' UT within next five years, says MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar on Monday said that it is the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn Jammu and Kashmir into a power surplus union territory within the next five years. The Minister who was on a visit to the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, while speaking to reporters here today further said that the Central and the Jammu and Kashmir governments are working on multiple projects to raise the power generation capacity of the region two-fold within the above-mentioned period.

During his visit, Gurjar took stock of various projects in the district. The visit comes as part of the Government's public outreach programme for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister also inspected the Salal power project. The minister further said that the Government is working expeditiously in multiple sectors including roads, railways, and funding numerous developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Allaying apprehensions about privatisation and surge in electricity rates in the future, the Minister assured that all economic factors would be considered to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir get quality power supply at cheap rates. He appreciated the activities being undertaken by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), under Corporate Social Responsibility, and also planted saplings in the Jyotipuram housing colony during the visit.

With respect to instituting an elected government in the region, the minister said that the Centre is already working hard to make ground for robust democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. "We have successfully conducted unprecedented BDC and DDC elections in this regard," he added.

He said further democratic initiatives would be taken as the conditions improve. The minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary Power Development, Rohit Kansal; Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Charandeep Singh; General Manager, NHPC, Nana Ram and Reasi Superintendent of Police (SP), Surjit Singh among other senior district officers. (ANI)

