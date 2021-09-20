Left Menu

CJI Ramana, Justice UU Lalit meet President Ram Nath Kovind

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Supreme Court Judge Justice UU Lalit met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:54 IST
CJI Ramana, Justice UU Lalit meeting President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Monday. (Photo/Twitter/Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
This comes days after CJI Ramana administered the oath of office to nine new judges. On August 31, the nine new judges to the Supreme Court who were administered the oath of office included three women. This was the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that nine judges have taken oath in one go. After 1993, five lawyers --- N Santosh Hegde, RF Nariman, UU Lalit, LN Rao and Indu Malhotra-- became Supreme Court judges after being promoted directly to the Supreme Court bench from the Bar.

This comes days after CJI Ramana administered the oath of office to nine new judges. On August 31, the nine new judges to the Supreme Court who were administered the oath of office included three women. This was the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that nine judges have taken oath in one go. After 1993, five lawyers --- N Santosh Hegde, RF Nariman, UU Lalit, LN Rao and Indu Malhotra-- became Supreme Court judges after being promoted directly to the Supreme Court bench from the Bar.

On April 24 this year, Justice NV Ramana took oath as the next Chief Justice of India. He was administered the oath by President Ramnath Kovind in the Ashoka Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11 am, an official release stated. Justice SA Bobde had retired from the post prior to this. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

