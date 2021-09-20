Left Menu

U.S. Commerce says trade rule changes will protect U.S. firms

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday said it was modifying its antidumping duty and countervailing duty regulations to improve enforcement and protect U.S. companies "from unfair and illegal trade practices." Some of the changes will take effect between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20, while others will start between Sept.

U.S. Commerce says trade rule changes will protect U.S. firms
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday said it was modifying its antidumping duty and countervailing duty regulations to improve enforcement and protect U.S. companies "from unfair and illegal trade practices."

Some of the changes will take effect between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20, while others will start between Sept. 20 and Nov. 4, it said in a statement.

