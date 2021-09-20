Left Menu

Miscreants attack businessman in Odisha’s Jajpur district

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:37 IST
Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants attacked a businessman with sharp weapons in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

The attackers fled after injuring Jayprakash Mohanty, who runs a bamboo business in Madhuban area under Kuakhia police station limits.

Mohanty was rushed to the community health centre, from where he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said.

An investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the suspects, Kuakhia investigation officer P K Das said, adding the condition of the businessman was stable.

