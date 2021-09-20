Left Menu

Kejriwal in Goa, visits temple, meets people to seek support

He met taxi drivers and heard their problems amid the pandemic. They praised the Delhi government for giving Rs 5,000 as support to taxi drivers during lockdown. Kejriwal also met a delegation of the Bhandari Samaj, Mhambre said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Goa on Monday to drum up support for his party ahead of Assembly polls early next year.

He arrived in the afternoon and visited Shree Rudreshwar Temple in Harvalem village, which, incidentally, is part of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sankhalim Assembly constituency, said AAP Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre.

''Kejriwal was given a grand welcome at the airport by AAP volunteers. He met taxi drivers and heard their problems amid the pandemic. They praised the Delhi government for giving Rs 5,000 as support to taxi drivers during lockdown. Kejriwal also met a delegation of the Bhandari Samaj,'' Mhambre said.

