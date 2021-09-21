Court to hear Panun Kashmir’s plea for release of monthly dole to migrant families

A Jammu court will hear on Tuesday a plea by the Panun Kashmir, seeking direction to the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the expeditious release of the subsistence doe of Rs 13,000 each to over 21,000 migrant Kashmiri families.

The plea on behalf of the organisation of displaced Kashmiri Hindu families was filed by advocate Monika Kohli, who said the application has been admitted and will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

“We have full faith in the court and judiciary and it will come to our relief,” Pannun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said.

The Panun Kashmir filed moved the court amid the ongoing protest by the migrant Kashmiri pandits which entered the third day on Tuesday.

The plea to the court has said that the Jammu and Kashmir government’s failure to release the sustenance dole to migrant families has forced them to come out on the roads amid the intense heatwave and the corona pandemic.

The plea alleged that some of the migrant families have been left with no money to purchase even the household goods to feed their families and children as this sustenance amount is their sole lifeline.

The assistance of over Rs 13,000 each is granted to 21,372 families with a total number of 70,538 persons.

It was the sustenance aid given to the poor and unemployed families with dependent children, which provided them cash assistance since their forcible exodus from Kashmir valley due to the emergence of terrorism in 1990, Chrungoo said.

He said it was for the first time in the last 30 years that the government has failed to release the monthly sustenance dole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)