MP: Two govt officials caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Damoh

The Lokayukta police on Tuesday caught a chief municipal officer (CMO) and an accountant while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for clearing a bill for some construction work in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

Prakash Chand Pathak, the CMO of the Tendukheda Municipal Council, and accountant Jitendra Shrivastava had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for clearing his bills for road and drain construction, superintendent of police (SP), Lokayukta, Sagar Rameshwar Singh Yadav said. Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at their office, he said.

A sub-engineer, who was standing outside the office when the money was being handed over, has also been made a co-accused in the case, another official said. A case has been registered against the accused officials under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)