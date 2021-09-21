Left Menu

MP: Two govt officials caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Damoh

Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at their office, he said.A sub-engineer, who was standing outside the office when the money was being handed over, has also been made a co-accused in the case, another official said.

The Lokayukta police on Tuesday caught a chief municipal officer (CMO) and an accountant while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for clearing a bill for some construction work in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

Prakash Chand Pathak, the CMO of the Tendukheda Municipal Council, and accountant Jitendra Shrivastava had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for clearing his bills for road and drain construction, superintendent of police (SP), Lokayukta, Sagar Rameshwar Singh Yadav said. Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at their office, he said.

A sub-engineer, who was standing outside the office when the money was being handed over, has also been made a co-accused in the case, another official said. A case has been registered against the accused officials under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, he said.

