Srinagar Police holds meeting to discuss COVID-19 appropriate behavior implementation

Srinagar Police convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the measures to ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is observed by the general public.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Srinagar Police convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the measures to ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is observed by the general public. As per a press release from police, the meeting was presided over by Sandeep Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar and attended by all the officers of the district.

The SSP directed all Station House Officers (SHO) to ensure implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour in the city. "A detailed discussion was held to create awareness about the necessary COVID-19 appropriate SOPs among the masses by engaging through public meetings. Engagement with market associations, transport associations among others was underlined as paramount," read the release.

Various measures required to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviour were discussed in the meeting. The measures include the imposition of fines on the violators as well as extending assistance to the teams of Civil administration. In cases of repeated violations of COVID-19 protocol, FIRs will be registered against the offenders.

"Srinagar Police has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID19 pandemic and will continue to deploy all measures for the safety and good health of every citizen in these challenging times," the press release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

