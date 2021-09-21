Six workers injured in boiler blast at ferroalloy plant in AP

Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI): Six workers were injured, one of them grievously, in a boiler blast in a ferroalloy plant at Atchyutapuram SEZ near Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Anakapalli, police sources said.

The accident occurred in the glass cleaning section in Abhijit Ferroalloys.

The impact of the explosion was so high that the hand of a work was severed. A few hundred workers were said to be at work in various sections of the plant at the time of the incident but it was limited only to the glass cleaning section, the sources said.

But the workers ran out of the plant in panic though a major mishap was averted.

Officials from the Boilers Department visited the plant to take stock of the situation and investigate the cause of the mishap.

