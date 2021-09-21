Left Menu

3 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:37 IST
3 IPS officers transferred in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in Punjab with immediate effect on Tuesday, according to an official order.

Naunihal Singh, who was holding the post of the Ludhiana Police commissioner, has been shifted as the commissioner of Jalandhar Police, the order stated.

He replaces Sukhchain Singh, who has been transferred as the Amritsar commissioner of police. Sukhchain Singh in turn replaces Vikramjeet Singh Duggal, who is yet to be issued new posting orders.

IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana range), has now been posted as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021