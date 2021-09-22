Left Menu

MP: Two held for allegedly pouring poisonous substance into woman's eyes

Police have arrested two men for allegedly pouring some acidic or poisonous substance into the eyes of a 20-year-old woman over the suspicion of her involvement in helping a girl of their family to run away, a senior official said on Wednesday.The two accused poured some poisonous drug or herb into the eyes of the woman in Baraho village under Pawai Police Station area on Tuesday, Pannas Superintendent of Police SP Dharmraj Meena said.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:26 IST
Police have arrested two men for allegedly pouring some acidic or poisonous substance into the eyes of a 20-year-old woman over the suspicion of her involvement in helping a girl of their family to run away, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The two accused poured some ''poisonous drug or herb'' into the eyes of the woman in Baraho village under Pawai Police Station area on Tuesday, Panna's Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmraj Meena said. Police have booked and arrested two accused of this case named by the victim, he said. The woman said that the accused suspected that she was involved in helping the girl from their family to run away, he said. The victim said some acidic substance was put into her eyes after the accused duo took her to a nursery in the village.

She alleged that they forced her to lie on the the ground and beat her up severely along with her brother before putting some acidic substance into her eyes.

Meanwhile, district collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra said arrangements for the proper treatment of the woman were being made and if required, she would be sent to hospitals in a bigger city.

