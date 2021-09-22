UP recommends CBI probe in connection with death of Mahant Narendra Giri

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, the state's home department said on Wednesday.

''On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,'' it said in a tweet in Hindi.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.

