Youth molests girl, triggers communal tension: Police

A 20-year-old man allegedly molested a teenaged girl in a village near here, triggering communal tension and necessitating deployment of Provincial Armed Constabulary in the village, police said on Wednesday.

Etmadpur Circle Officer Ravi Gupta said the incident happened in the Saimra village under the Khandoli police station area where the youth, identified as Annu, molested a 19-year-old minority community girl on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened when the girl had gone to the house of the accused to collect fodder for the cattle, Gupta said, adding the accused caught hold of the girl and molested her.

As the girl shouted for help, accused Annu fled the spot while her family members and other people gathered at the spot, Gupta said, adding the incident led to communal tension in the village.

He added that a case has been registered in this connection and a hunt is on to nab Annu.

Superintendent of Police of Agra West (Rural) Satyajeet Gupta said, “We have deployed PAC in the village to prevent further escalation of the tension. The situation in the village is under control.” PTI CORR RAX RAX

