Heroin worth over Rs 10 lakh seized, Myanmarese among 3 arrested in Mizoram

At least three people, including a Myanmarese, have been arrested and heroin worth Rs 10.15 lakh seized from their possession in Aizawl, a statement issued by the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the department along with BSF personnel conducted a joint operation in Bawngkawn area of the state capital and seized 359 gm of the contraband on Tuesday, it said.

A 20-year-old Myanmarese and two locals have been arrested, the statement said adding that the heroin was smuggled from the neighbouring country.

The three accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, it added.

