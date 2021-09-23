Nehru Place traders: HC asks Delhi govt, SDMC, vendors to respond to plea for contempt action

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Delhi government, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and various vendors on a plea seeking contempt action for their alleged willful disobedience to the court’s order and carrying out activities at the Nehru Place area.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh sought the response of the authorities and vendors on the contempt petition and listed the matter for further hearing on October 18, when a similar matter is also listed.

The contempt petition was filed by the Federation of Nehru Place Association claiming willful disobedience of court order by some of the vendors and squatters carrying out activities at the Nehru Place area.

Advocate Pranav Proothi, representing the association, said there was a specific direction to the squatters to vacate the premises in the evening by 5:30 PM, but he has photographs to show their presence in the complex at 11 PM and that they leave their articles behind.

He said only 95 hawkers have been granted permission by the court to carry out their business in the area, however, the pictures show the number is much more.

The court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance and initiated a PIL on its own after taking note of an incident of fire in a building at Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre in August this year.

It had said the enormity of the problem caused by hawkers and vendors at the Nehru Place area, which could be seen from a video circulated on social media, showed that it was difficult for the fire tenders to access the building where the fire broke out.

The court had directed the Fire department to conduct a mock drill in the Nehru Place area on a working day and identify the shortcomings, saying it has to be ensured that the fire brigades have access from all sides.

It had earlier directed the Delhi Police and SDMC to ensure, on a daily basis, that there is no hawking and vending resorted to at the Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre by any person who does not have an operative order of protection granted by any court.

The court had noted that in between high-rise buildings in the area, hawkers and vendors have claimed the pavement area which was meant for circulation of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)