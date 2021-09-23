Left Menu

HC seeks response from IIT-D on plea against withholding post-retirement benefit of employee

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Indian Institute of Technology here on a plea challenging its decision to withhold post-retirement benefits of one of its employees who was facing allegations of cruelty by his daughter-in-law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:36 IST
HC seeks response from IIT-D on plea against withholding post-retirement benefit of employee
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Indian Institute of Technology here on a plea challenging its decision to withhold post-retirement benefits of one of its employees who was facing allegations of cruelty by his daughter-in-law. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal issued notice on the plea by a junior lab assistant who claimed that gratuity and pension are “hard-earned benefits of an employee” and cannot be taken away on account of the pending criminal proceeding. “Issue notice. Let counter affidavit be filed before the next date of hearing,” the court said in its order dated September 20.

The petitioner, represented through lawyer Preeti Singh, has contended in his plea that the employer institution arbitrarily withheld his post-retirement benefits, without following the principle of natural justice or a fair procedure. The petitioner has further argued that the criminal proceedings initiated by daughter-in-law for the alleged offence under section(s) 498A, 406, and 34 (cruelty and criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code could not be considered as grave misconduct or a corrupt practice under The Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and therefore the decision to withhold the benefits deserved to be reversed. “Mere filing of a criminal case against the petitioner and that too pertaining to the matrimonial issue does not establish or proves the fact that complainant is a criminal or he is men with no integrity,” the plea said. The matter would be heard next on November 8. PTI ADS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021