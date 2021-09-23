Two killed in suspected cracker blast in Bengaluru

An explosion rocked a locality in Bengaluru on Thursday killing at least two people and leaving five others injured, a police official said. The bodies of those who died in the blast were badly mutilated.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, police said, adding, two of them are critically injured.

''The incident happened at 11.30 am in a warehouse at Tharagupet. It looks like a cracker explosion definitely. The major impact is from the cracker only,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru South division, Harish Pandey said.

Though Pandey had earlier said three people were killed, he later clarified that only two had died in the explosion.

The officer said 80 odd boxes were placed in the warehouse. At least one or two have exploded.

Pandey suspected that the deceased was handling the boxes.

He, however, clarified that forensic experts will give their opinion on the actual cause of the blast.

The source and owner of the consignment is also being investigated.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was so powerful that people up to two km away heard the sound while the locals felt that there was an earthquake.

