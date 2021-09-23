Left Menu

Delhi reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:34 IST
Delhi reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours. A Delhi government Health Bulletin said that the cumulative positive cases in the city stand at 14,38,634 including 433 active cases. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

With 26 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries have gone up to 14,13,116. The total fatalities remain at 25,085 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. A total of 70,533 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of which, 48,971 were RT-PCR tests and 21,562 were Antigen tests.

The national capital has 98 containment zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021