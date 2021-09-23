Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman dies of suffocation after fire breaks out in building in Khar

Mumbai: Woman dies of suffocation after fire breaks out in building in Khar
A 40-year-old woman died while two others including a 10-year-old girl were rescued after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar West on Thursday evening, police said.

The fire broke out at Nutan Villa building around 7 pm and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot within 20 minutes, said a civic official.

Eight fire engines and six jetties along with other equipment were sent to the site and dousing operations were still underway late at night, he said.

The flames spread in the duct through which electrical wiring of the building passes. Very soon smoke filled up large parts of the building and fire brigade personnel had to use breathing apparatus, the official said.

They rescued Sangita Thakur (45) and Palak Jagwani (10) but Hema Jagwani (40) who was trapped in the same room suffocated and was declared `brought dead' at the Hinduja Hospital. The cause of the fire was not known yet, the official said.

