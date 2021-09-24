Peace can't be ensured through arrangements that can be perceived as directed against other nations.: Pak on AUKUS

Pakistan on Thursday said that the security alliance AUKUS is being gauged through various angles by many countries and stressed that peace and stability are best ensured through cooperative frameworks, and not by arrangements that can be perceived as directed against other nations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, during the weekly media briefing, said that Pakistan, in principle, do not subscribe to bloc politics.

''Rather, we support broader, inclusive multilateral cooperation, based on open and transparent principles,” he said.

He said AUKUS is being gauged through various angles and perspectives by many countries.

Peace and stability are best ensured through cooperative frameworks, and not by arrangements that can be perceived as directed against some other country, or countries, or a tool to expand some countries’ self-interest, he said. On September 15, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the trilateral security alliance AUKUS under which Australia would get a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

The security alliance AUKUS, seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, will allow the US and the UK to provide Australia with the technology to develop nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.

China has sharply criticised the trilateral alliance, saying such exclusive grouping has no future and will gravely undermine regional stability and aggravate the arms race and hurt international non-proliferation efforts. The move has also angered France, an European ally of the US, which said it had been ''stabbed in the back'' and has publicly expressed its outrage at the AUKUS alliance. It recalled its ambassador to the US and Australia after the AUKUS security deal was announced. France also lost a lucrative contract to build conventional submarines for Australia. Responding to another question on the security concerns expressed by New Zealand and UK, Ahmad said Pakistan was disappointed to note the unilateral decisions by both nations when they had been ''conveyed our concerns and have also asked to share with us the intelligence they have”.

The England and Wales Cricket Board withdrew its men's and women's teams from a tour of Pakistan for a limited overs series next month, citing increased concerns about travelling to the region. It also cited player fatigue ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He said it was difficult to understand and “is indeed ironic” that a few weeks ago with that chaotic situation in Afghanistan, requests were pouring in seeking Pakistan’s assistance in the evacuation process from Afghanistan.

“Now, when the situation was even better, such a decision was unfortunate. Such matters can be dealt with in a better manner,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)