Govt moving to improve safety of Whakaari White Island tragedy

The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities.

The package of proposals includes:

Strengthening requirements for how operators, landowners and the regulator manage natural hazard risks

Improving how risks are monitored, assessed and communicated

Supporting WorkSafe's strengthened regulatory leadership role

Improving the safety audit standard, audit process and guidance and information for the sector.

"The Whakaari White Island eruption was a devastating tragedy that meant 22 people sadly lost their lives. We are committed to learning the lessons to reduce the risk of a similar incident happening," Michael Wood said.

"A review of the adventure activities regime showed that the regime is performing reasonably well, but identified areas which could be strengthened. We are proposing a number of changes to strengthen it and raise safety standards.

"Adventure activities are a key part of our tourism sector. Prior to COVID-19, as many as one in three international tourists took part in at least one adventure activity. It's important we provide a safe as possible experience for New Zealanders and international visitors once our borders reopen.

"We intend to work in partnership with the sector to achieve change and I encourage tourism stakeholders, business owners and operators to look through the proposals and submit on them," Michael Wood said.

The consultation into the adventure activities regime opens today and will close at 5 pm, Friday 5 November 2021.

