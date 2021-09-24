Tiger kills shepherd

A 56-year-old man, grazing cattle near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, died on Friday after he was attacked by a tiger, forest officials said.

Hearing the screams and the roar, some workers in an estate ran to the spot and managed to scare the big cat away. Then, the workers took the injured shepherd to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the officials said. The tiger had killed two people earlier, they said.

Demanding protection against attacks by wild animals, over 100 villagers squatted on the road in protest.

