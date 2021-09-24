Left Menu

Tiger kills shepherd

A 56-year-old man, grazing cattle near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, died on Friday after he was attacked by a tiger, forest officials said.Hearing the screams and the roar, some workers in an estate ran to the spot and managed to scare the big cat away.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 56-year-old man, grazing cattle near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, died on Friday after he was attacked by a tiger, forest officials said.

Hearing the screams and the roar, some workers in an estate ran to the spot and managed to scare the big cat away. Then, the workers took the injured shepherd to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the officials said. The tiger had killed two people earlier, they said.

Demanding protection against attacks by wild animals, over 100 villagers squatted on the road in protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

