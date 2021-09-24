MP: Three killed, three injured after car falls into culvert in Indore district

Left Menu

Three persons were killed and three others injured when their car hit the railing of a culvert and fell into it at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Badgonda village in Mhow tehsil of the district in the early hours of the day, sub-inspector G S Bamaniya said.

Three persons were killed and three others injured when their car hit the railing of a culvert and fell into it at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Badgonda village in Mhow tehsil of the district in the early hours of the day, sub-inspector G S Bamaniya said. The victims were locals and were travelling to Charol dam from Mhow, when their four-wheeler rammed into the railing of a culvert and fell in, the official said.

The impact of the fall was such that Vikram Badrilal (35), Santosh Madanlal (36) and Badrilal (36) died on the spot, he said.

The injured persons Dharmendra (33), Dilip Singh (35) and Vikram (40) were rushed to Mhow civil hospital from where they were taken to MY Hospital in Indore the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR LAL ARU ARU

