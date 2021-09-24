Left Menu

Rohini court shootout: Lawyers demand probe, call for abstaining from work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:27 IST
Rohini court shootout: Lawyers demand probe, call for abstaining from work
  • Country:
  • India

Lawyers' bodies in Delhi have demanded a probe into Friday's Rohini courtroom shootout, which killed three people including a gangster, and called for abstaining from work tomorrow to revise security norms inside all the seven district courts premises in the national capital.

The 'Coordination Committee of all District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi' called for suspension of work on Saturday and said it will decide the further course of action in a meeting that has been called for Monday.

Delhi Bar Association President Sanjeev Nasiar termed the incident as unfortunate and said the police was “negligent” in its duty.

“A senior level investigation is required to look into the incident. This raises a question mark on the security. How could someone take a gun not just inside the premises but inside a courtroom,” he questioned.

Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi, Rakesh Sehrawat said, “Nothing can be more shameful that what happened today.” He said the bar body has urged the police to take action against those responsible for security in the court premises there.

“We are meeting the commissioner of police tomorrow and will raise our concerns. Nobody, including the judges and the lawyers, is safe. If the steps are not taken to safeguard those inside the court premises, we will extend our strike further,” he said.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead inside a packed Rohini courtroom here by two assailants dressed as lawyers who were also killed in a police counter-fire, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021