Darrang eviction drive conducted with agreement of evicted people's representatives, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the eviction drive in Darrang district was carried out with the agreement of representatives of the people being evicted.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:23 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the eviction drive in Darrang district was carried out with the agreement of representatives of the people being evicted. "Eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle that the landless will be provided 2 acres each as per land policy and the representatives agreed. We expected no resistance but about 10,000 people gheraoed Assam Police, used violence and then police retaliated," Sarma said.

Sarma said that 11 police personnel were injured in the violence that occurred during the eviction drive and a judicial probe has been ordered to find out the reasons for the violence and people responsible for instigating it. As per the official notification, the inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.

Sarma said the eviction drive was urgent and Congress delegation had agreed with it. "This eviction drive was urgent. It was not done overnight. Discussions were held for 4 months. Congress delegation had met me and agreed on land allotment to landless. 27,000 acres of land have to be used in a productive manner. There was a temple, which was also encroached upon by people," he said.

Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive. SP Darrang Sushanta Biswa Sarma said that people at the spot pelted stones and attacked police personnel. (ANI)

