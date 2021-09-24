Farmers protest outside venue of BJP function in Kurukshetra

Farmers opposing the Centre’s contentious farm laws here on Friday staged a dharna outside the venue of a BJP function, not letting party leaders and workers enter the building, police said. The programme, which was scheduled to be held at 12 noon at Saini Samaj Bhavan, was delayed by several hours.

Despite repeated requests, they stopped BJP leaders and workers from entering the venue, prompting police to forcibly remove some of them.

Some protesters had a scuffle with security personnel, police said.

The protesters claimed that some of them were injured when police tried to evict them from the place.

After great persuasion, farmers agreed to shift from the gate of Saini Samaj Bhavan on a condition that those rounded up be released.

Later, the farmers sat on a dharna on the other side of the road in front of the venue, raising slogans and showing black flags to BJP leaders, who were escorted inside the building by police.

In view of the farmers' protest, all roads leading to the Bhavan were closed and barricaded by police, who diverted traffic.

To avoid any law and order issue, heavy police force was deployed near the venue by the administration.

The event was attended by Kurukshetra Lok Sabha MP Naib Singh Saini, former minister Karan Dev Kamboj, BJP general secretary Pawan Saini and MLA Subhash Sudha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)