SC transfers trial of Kamlesh Tiwari murder case to Prayagraj

The Supreme Court Friday ordered the transfer of the trial of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari murder case from Lucknow to Prayagraj.

Justice S K Kaul passed the order on the plea filed by Ashfaq Hussain and other accused persons seeking transfer of the case from Lucknow. Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, along with advocate Somesh Chandra Jha, appeared for the accused and proposed the matter may be transferred to Prayagraj after the court was not inclined to shift the trial of the case to Delhi.

The top court in 2020 had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its reply in the matter.

The advocates appearing for the accused had sought the court's intervention to shift the trial from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi as they feared a threat to life.

The Lucknow police had in December filed a charge sheet against 13 persons in the case.

The police had said that the two main accused, Ashfaq and Moinuddin, had been charged with murder while 11 others had been booked under other provisions of IPC, including sheltering accused, cheating, dishonesty, and criminal conspiracy.

The persons named in the charge sheet are Ashfaq, Moinuddin, Rashid Pathan, Faizan, Mohsin Sheikh, Sayeed Asif, Mohd Naved, Raees Ahmad, Asif Raza, Kamran, Yusuf Khan, Zafar Sadiq, and Kaifi Ali.

According to the charge sheet, the accused conspired to kill Kamlesh Tiwari who had made a disrespectful remark against Prophet Mohammad in 2015.

