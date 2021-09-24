Left Menu

PM to launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 on October 1, says official

Addressing an event of National Real Estate Development Council NAREDCO, secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Durga Shanker Mishra said the Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 will be aspirational and transform the nation.Two big programmes are lined up. On October 1, the prime minister will launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:10 IST
PM to launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 on October 1, says official
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 on October 1, a senior official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

According to an official, Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 will focus on waste and sludge management. Addressing an event of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Durga Shanker Mishra said the Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 will be aspirational and transform the nation.

''Two big programmes are lined up. On October 1, the prime minister will launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0. There has been remarkable progress in cities in the last seven years with the implementation of this mission,'' Mishra said.

About another the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Mishra said it aims to supply water to every household.

''We will expand this mission to ensure cities become water secure. Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrut 2.0 will also be launched by the prime minister on October 1,'' he also said.

Mishra said on October 5, a programme 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' will be organised in Delhi to showcase the ministry's achievements in the last seven years in urban areas.

The Centre will also deliberate during the two to three days day of the event on how urban areas should look like when the country completes 100 years of Independence, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021