Himachal to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination by November this year: Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state aims to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 by November 2021. Thakur, while addressing a public event, said that the Union Government has provided wholehearted support and cooperation to the State Government to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

"The State after achieving the 100 per cent target of inoculating the first dose of vaccination to the eligible population is now striving hard to become the first state in the country in achieving the cent-per cent vaccination of the people by the end of November this year," the Chief Minister said. He said that the state to date has achieved a target of about 46 per cent second dose vaccination of eligible groups.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal has appreciated the achievements of the Himachal Pradesh Government in becoming the first State of the country in jabbing cent-per cent first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to the eligible age groups besides ensuring food safety to the targeted groups. Goyal was addressing Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan at Totu-Jutogh in Shimla here today.

The Union Minister said that the State Government has made tremendous progress in all spheres of development during the last fifty years after attaining the status of statehood. He said, "the State had not only emerged as a role model for hill States of the country but also shown the path for others big states," Goyal said. While congratulating the Chief Minister and people of the State on the golden jubilee year of Statehood, Piyush Goyal said that the State during about four years has achieved various milestones under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Chief Minister while welcoming the Union Minister said that the Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan was being launched throughout the country to celebrate two decades of Prime Minister in public services. He said that the birthday of the Prime Minister on September 17 was celebrated as Sewa Divas throughout the country and various welfare activities were being organized to mark the occasion. Thakur thanked the Central government for their support.

Prime Minister's Office, on September 6 informed that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population. As many as 224 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the state health bulletin said. (ANI)

