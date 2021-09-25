Left Menu

10 additional judges sworn in as judges of Karnataka HC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ten additional judges, who were elevated as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court, took the oath of office here on Saturday. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday administered oath to 10 judges of the Karnataka High Court.

The new appointees are Justice Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Justice Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh, Justice Ravi Venkappa Hosmani, Justice Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar, Justice Makkimane Ganeshaiah Uma, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Justice Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai, and Justice Panjigadde Krishna Bhat.

A notification on their elevation from additional judges to judges was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India on September 23.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and the Chief Secretary of Karnataka P Ravi Kumar were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

