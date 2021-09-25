Left Menu

IPS officer Sahota given additional charge of Punjab DGP

Senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has been given the additional charge of the Punjab DGP, according to an official order issued on Saturday. The development comes after DGP Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, proceeded on leave. Sahota, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is presently holding the charge of the Special DGP (Armed Police, Jalandhar). According to the order, Sahota has been ''given the additional charge of the DGP, Punjab, in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dinkar Gupta''. It will come into force with immediate effect, as per the order.

The change in the head of state police force came two days after the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government appointed Anirudh Tewari as the Chief Secretary after shunting Vini Mahajan. Dinkar Gupta is the husband of Mahajan.

After the change of guard, it was certain that the top bureaucrats of the state would be replaced.

Charanjit Singh Channi early this week had taken the charge of Chief Minister of Punjab following an unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh.

